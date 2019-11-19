Western Technical College will offer a new, six-credit certificate in framing and construction beginning in January.
The 11-week program, made possible by a grant from the Western Technical College System, is designed to be a flexible option for adults seeking entry-level construction work next summer.
The class will meet three times a week at Western’s Apprenticeship Facility at 2860 S. 21st Place in La Crosse.
An additional session will be offered in April.
The certificate serves as a lean-in to Western’s wood tech technical diploma.
“There is such a high demand for workers in the construction industry,” said Josh Gamer, dean of the Integrated Technology division at Western. “We are using this grant to put workers out in the industry quickly using a strong mix of theory and hands-on courses.”
Scholarships are available for students attending the program.
To learn more about the framing and construction certificate, visit www.westerntc.edu/framing-and-construction.
