Western Technical College to offer free tax assistance

Individuals and married couples who earned less than $66,000 last year can have their taxes done for free March 5 at the Business Education Center in La Crosse.

Western Technical College is offering a free tax assistance program from noon to 6 p.m. at the center, 405 N. Eighth St.

People can ask a volunteer to prepare their tax return, or they can use MyFreeTaxes.com to file on their own. Volunteers will be available to answer questions.

Attendees must bring a photo ID, their Social Security card, wage and earning statements, health insurance statements, a copy of last year’s federal and state returns, and proof of bank account routing and account numbers.

Walk-ins are welcome, although they are not guaranteed an appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 608-784-8380.

The program is sponsored by the Marine Credit Union Foundation in collaboration with the Great Rivers United Way, the Consumer Credit Counseling Service of La Crosse and UW-La Crosse’s It Make$ Cents program.