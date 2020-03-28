You are the owner of this article.
Western Technical College will supply food to students during pandemic
Western Technical College will supply food to students during pandemic

Employees of Western Technical College's Cavalier Cupboard food pantry will distribute nonperishable foods from 10 a.m. to noon March 30, 2 to 5 p.m. April 1 and noon to 2 p.m. April 4 in the Student Success Center, 400 Seventh St. N., La Crosse.

While the campus remains closed to the general public, staff are working to make sure students have access to food during the pandemic. Given the fluid situation, employees will reassess after April 4 and determine the future of the program.

