Western to host Salary Negotiation Workshop

Western Technical College’s Career Services department will hold a Salary Negotiation Workshop on Wednesday, March 11.

The event, which will run from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in Room 121 of Western’s Business Education Center, will be hosted by Jeannette Schreier of Citizens State Bank.

The workshop will cover the basic steps of salary negotiation and the gender wage gap, and give attendees a chance to develop their own strategies. Refreshments and helpful resources will be provided.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Barb Kelsey at KelseyB@westerntc.edu.