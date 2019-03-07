Try 3 months for $3
Photo1

A schedule D for form 1040 along with instructions printed from the Internal Revenue Service website that are used for 2018 federal tax returns are shown last week in Zelienople, Pa.

 KEITH SRAKOCIC, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Western Technical College is offering free tax assistance to individuals and couples who made less than 66,000 in 2018.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, people who fall below that income threshold can visit Western’s Business Education Center (405 Eighth St.) and have their taxes prepared by a volunteer.

Attendees must bring a photo ID, their Social Security card, wage and earning statements, health insurance statements, a copy of their federal and state returns from last year, and proof of bank account routing and account numbers.

“There are many free ways to get your money back. If you meet the income limits, there is no reason why you should pay to get your taxes done,” said Kari Reyburn, community engagement coordinator at Western. “Additionally, our event provides help so people can learn to file their own taxes.”

Walk-ins are welcome but will not be guaranteed an appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 608-784-8380.

