Western to offer law enforcement academy in Sparta

Western Technical College is offering a state-certified basic recruit academy in Sparta for those interested in a career in law enforcement.
The classroom- and scenario-based academy will run from June 15 to Oct. 16 at the Sparta Public Safety Training Center at 11177 County Road A.
You have free articles remaining.
Potential recruits must complete a pre-service or employed application packet. Pre-service candidates must also complete a series of interviews and background checks.
All candidates must have 60 college credits or be employed by a sponsoring agency. They also must be able to perform all physical activities related to the curriculum and fitness testing.
Tuition for the academy is $5,000 and does not include textbooks, a CPR mask, uniforms or printing costs for student manuals.
Those who wish to apply can contact Sheila Schendel at schendels@westerntc.edu or 608-789-4747.