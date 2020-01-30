Western to offer law enforcement academy in Sparta

Western Technical College is offering a state-certified basic recruit academy in Sparta for those interested in a career in law enforcement.

The classroom- and scenario-based academy will run from June 15 to Oct. 16 at the Sparta Public Safety Training Center at 11177 County Road A.

Potential recruits must complete a pre-service or employed application packet. Pre-service candidates must also complete a series of interviews and background checks.

All candidates must have 60 college credits or be employed by a sponsoring agency. They also must be able to perform all physical activities related to the curriculum and fitness testing.

Tuition for the academy is $5,000 and does not include textbooks, a CPR mask, uniforms or printing costs for student manuals.

Those who wish to apply can contact Sheila Schendel at schendels@westerntc.edu or 608-789-4747.