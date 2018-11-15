Western Technical College on Wednesday unveiled its new Veteran Military Center — an $820,000 facility dedicated to Western’s 1,000 military-connected students.
The 1,400-square-foot center, between the Business Education and Academic Resource centers, includes a lounge area, meeting spaces and a variety of student resources.
“Veterans have always held an important part throughout Western’s history,” said Roger Stanford, the school’s president. “The new Veteran Military Center allows Western to continue to provide veterans the tools and the education they need to be successful in the workforce following their service to our country.”
The center is meant to assist veterans in navigating the admissions process and to educate the broader campus community about veteran and military culture.
It was funded cooperatively by the college, the Western Foundation and private donations.
“The veteran’s journey is unique, often profound, and sometimes heartbreaking,” said Don Weber, founder and chairman of Logistics Health, and a champion of local efforts to improve veterans services. “To have a space where our veterans can find community among those who understand their experience is essential to supporting them in their education and professional growth.”
The center will “help us build stronger citizen-service members, stronger military families and a stronger future for all of us,” he added.
