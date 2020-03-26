Western, UW-La Crosse and Viterbo offer mental health counseling remotely during COVID-19 outbreak

While in-person appointments have been disrupted due to the coronavirus, the counseling offices at Western Technical College, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and Viterbo University are still looking out for the mental health of students and staff.

Western is offering two platforms for appointments with students: phone calls and face-to-face via Zoom, an online messaging system similar to FaceTime or Skype. UW-L has been conducting phone consultations.

“We want people to remain social. It’s very important during this time,” said Ann Brandau, director of counseling and retention services as Western.

Gretchen Reinders, the director of counseling and testing at UW-L, urged students to stay connected in whatever way works for them. She said to remember that while there is a lot of uncertainty and anxiety about the future, there are a lot of people going through the same thing and they don’t need to do everything by themselves.

“Even though we’re isolated in a lot of ways, we’re not alone in this,” Reinders said.

Universities have gone to online courses and the offices have closed to walk-ins to avoid spreading COVID-19 and protect the public health. Many students have been sent home from their jobs or moved out of their dorm rooms.