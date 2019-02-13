A student has been pulled from Whitehall Memorial High School after threatening violence to the school and at least one specific student there.
In a Facebook post late Tuesday, the district said school officials and law enforcement officers had met with the student who made the threats, and that he or she “will be removed from school pending further investigation.”
The district did not elaborate on the nature of the threats, but did say they contained no clear timeline and presented no imminent danger.
Whitehall schools started two hours late Wednesday after storms dumped roughly a foot of snow across the region.
Superintendent Mike Beighley said the high school would have “a law enforcement presence to open the day,” but that classes would proceed as planned.
