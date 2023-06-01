Three La Crosse students were awarded first place in a local Holocaust education reflection contest, expressing the connection they see between the Holocaust and "21st century issues."

The "Never Again" contest, sponsored by the La Crosse Public Education Foundation's Maureen and Bob Freedland Fund for Studies of the Shoah, was open to seventh- and 10th-grade social studies students. The Freedlands established the fund in 2007, with financial support dedicated to educating tween and teen students about the genocide against Jewish people and other "undesirable" groups as perpetrated by the Nazi regime. The courses help students recognize the beliefs and events that allowed the Shoah to occur and how they are reflected in current persecution and violence against individuals of certain faiths, races and regions.

“Study of the Holocaust is an important way to look at topics of current domestic and international significance that call for discussion today,” said Maureen Freedland. “This year, students showed keen interest in analyzing our country’s own immigration policies, the refugee crises worldwide and the role of the media in shaping opinions."

Dr. Gregory Wegner, for whom the Gregory P. Wegner Recognition for Excellence in Holocaust Education is named — the School District of La Crosse earned the honor this spring — and Holocaust educator Darylle Clott assisted in judging the high school level submissions. Entries in the form of essays, poems, art and videos were accepted, with 53 students participating.

Logan High School sophomore Maggie Herath and Longfellow Middle School seventh graders Anessa Baldridge and Audrey Barton each won first place, and Logan High School sophomore Elizabeth Goth and Longfellow Middle School seventh grader Olivia Baltz were awarded second place. The winners received a monetary prize and will have their submissions displayed at Hogan Administrative Center through the month of June.

Baldridge composed a poem, “With Waves of the Sea,” reading: "Never again should this happen, Not to them, not to me, Never again should this happen, It should all be lost with the waves of the sea."

Herath penned an essay, which read in part: “In order to prevent the atrocities of the Holocaust from occurring ever again, we need to be conscious of what enabled those things to happen and have knowledge of history to compare to current events.”

Barton created a sculpture, which she said represents "the future and how those generations may learn why we should treat everyone equally and with respect to prevent genocide, criticism and inequality.”

“We are pleased that through our grants and essay contest that students have additional opportunities to engage in important study of history as they become adults who will face contemporary challenges calling for critical thinking," said Freedland.

In addition to the first- and second-place awards, 11 students received honorable mentions.

For more information on the Shoah grants, visit lacrosseeducationfoundation.org/awarded‐grants/maureen‐and‐robert‐freedland‐shoah‐study‐grants.