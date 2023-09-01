Winona Public Library is partnering with Winona County Health and Human Services to distribute early literacy kits during home health visits.

Funded by the Friends of the Winona Public Library, each kit includes materials to help caregivers connect with their child and spend time building literacy from the beginning. In addition to information about Winona Public Library and Winona County services, each kit includes two board books, songs and rhymes, and a dance scarf. The initiative aims to make positive early literacy development accessible to all families.

Tricia Wehrenberg, youth services librarian, hopes the kits create time for families to bond in their child's early years.

"Studies show 90% of a child's brain development happens in the first five years of life," Wehrenberg said. "Striving for even 10 minutes per day of dedicated reading time with your child can truly make a difference in their language development. We hope this kit helps to create that space."

Working with maternal child health nurses for this initiative was a clear choice from the beginning, as they are the initial touchpoint for many new parents.

“We are excited to help distribute the literacy bags to those in our community during our home visits," said Megan Musolf, a maternal child health nurse who partnered with Winona Public Library in the creation of this kit. "Research has told us that there are a ton of advantages to a child developing early literacy skills. We as public health nurses will make it a priority to help caregivers understand the importance of instilling a love for literacy at such a young age."