Almost 100 Winona State University administrative and service faculty members and supporters participated in an informational picket supporting higher wages Thursday at Winona's Central Park.

Attendees of the picket marched around the park chanting for more pay as they held high signs that included messages like "Help us to help students," "No more min pay from Minn State," "One job should be enough," and "Please help us so we can help our students!"

Minnesota State University Association of Administrative and Service Faculty members who are affiliated with the union Teamsters Local 320 have been involved in union contract negotiations since April. They entered state-facilitated mediation with the campus' administrators July 25.

Earlier this month, 97.5% of Administrative and Service Faculty members voted to authorize a strike "if Minnesota State does not advance the union’s economic priorities for living wages and for an equity and compression study," according to the association.

"Minnesota State seeks to reach a settlement on the 2023-2025 MSUAASF bargaining agreement through good-faith negotiations at the bargaining table," a Minnesota State representative said Thursday about the potential strike. "In the meantime, our state universities are developing contingency plans that will provide for continuation of essential services in the event of a strike, and we are confident that our universities will remain open and ready to serve our students with the seamless, quality higher education experience our students deserve."

This story will be updated.