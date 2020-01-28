Wisconsin school board association rejects Native mascot ban

Gov. Scott Walker largely repealed that law in 2013, requiring complainants to include a petition signed by the equivalent of 10% of the district’s enrollment. The law also requires complainants to demonstrate the ways in which a particular mascot is offensive, shifting the burden of proof from schools and school districts.

The resolution originally passed in Wausau argued that such mascots are a form of “discrimination, oppression and racism” and work to undermine the educational experience of both Native and non-Native students.

“The continued use of (these mascots) teaches non-Native American children that it is acceptable to engage in culturally abusive behavior and perpetuate inaccurate misconceptions about Native American people, culture (and) history,” the resolution read in part.

The La Crosse school board voted to phase out Native mascots many years ago — Central High School was made to scrub the Indian warrior from its logo in 1993.

But at a meeting in August, some board members said they were reluctant to back a resolution that would force other districts to do the same. The resolution ultimately passed unanimously.