Wisconsin school board association rejects Native mascot ban

The Wisconsin Association of School Boards has quashed an effort to ban Native American mascots in the state’s public school districts.
In a resounding vote last week, a delegation of more than 300 school board members rejected the idea that districts should be forced to retire Native mascots over concerns they are offensive and historically inaccurate.
The final tally, taken during the association’s annual convention in Milwaukee, was 218-101.
The vote was a fizzling finish to a once-promising push that began last July, when the Wausau school board approved a resolution calling on districts to drop all “mascots, symbols, images, logos and nicknames” pertaining to Native Americans. The La Crosse school board, and more than a dozen others across the state, later endorsed the resolution.
While a favorable vote by the school board association wouldn’t have given the resolution any legal authority, it would have likely been a strong signal to lawmakers.
The Wisconsin Legislature has taken up the issue before.
In 2010, Gov. Jim Doyle signed a law that triggered a review by the Department of Public Instruction anytime a school received a complaint that its mascot was offensive.
Gov. Scott Walker largely repealed that law in 2013, requiring complainants to include a petition signed by the equivalent of 10% of the district’s enrollment. The law also requires complainants to demonstrate the ways in which a particular mascot is offensive, shifting the burden of proof from schools and school districts.
The resolution originally passed in Wausau argued that such mascots are a form of “discrimination, oppression and racism” and work to undermine the educational experience of both Native and non-Native students.
You have free articles remaining.
“The continued use of (these mascots) teaches non-Native American children that it is acceptable to engage in culturally abusive behavior and perpetuate inaccurate misconceptions about Native American people, culture (and) history,” the resolution read in part.
The La Crosse school board voted to phase out Native mascots many years ago — Central High School was made to scrub the Indian warrior from its logo in 1993.
But at a meeting in August, some board members said they were reluctant to back a resolution that would force other districts to do the same. The resolution ultimately passed unanimously.
“I agree that there’s a semblance of home rule, so to speak, that school districts should have,” board member Juan Jimenez said. “But … this is a group of people that have not been treated as fairly as maybe other groups have been. I think we need to support them.”
About 30 schools or districts in Wisconsin still use Native American mascots or nicknames, roughly half as many as 25 years ago, according to Tribune files.
Prairie du Chien (Blackhawks) and Seneca (Indians) are the only area districts that would be affected by a ban. The Tomah Indians became the Tomah Timberwolves in 2007, and the G-E-T Redmen became the G-E-T Red Hawks in 2010.
Both Prairie du Chien and Seneca have taken steps to make their logos more culturally sensitive, including doing away with Native imagery or ensuring that it is historically accurate.
Bob Smudde, the district administrator in Prairie du Chien, said last year that he sees the discussion about Native mascots as less of an unwanted conflict and more of an opportunity.
“It would give us a chance to reinvent our identity with a more modern twist,” he said. “We’d be representing our current community rather than trying to hang onto an identity from our past.”