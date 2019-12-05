Wishes granted: La Crosse Public Education Foundation funds array of school projects

As a teacher at Logan High School, Cynthia Leiran-Monroe knows just how important it is for students to have clean clothes.

“I work with a lot of kids who don’t always have access to a washer or dryer in their homes or apartment buildings. Sometimes, they don’t come to school because their clothes aren’t clean,” Leiran-Monroe said. Even if they do make it to school, “if you’re focused on how you look and smell, you don’t end up learning very much.”

But a grant from the La Crosse Public Education Foundation is expected to change that.

The foundation on Thursday handed out roughly $44,000 in grants across the La Crosse school district -- money for everything from virtual-reality headsets at Hintgen Elementary, to a teen literacy library at Longfellow Middle, to the washer and dryer at Logan.

The 27 awarded grants were chosen form a stack of 50 applications totaling more than $100,000. The foundation judged each grant on its creativity, impact and ability to engage students.

In many cases, like that of Logan social studies teacher Carrie Harings, the grants will pay for projects that were just too costly for the school district or its teachers to cover on its own.