Wishes granted: La Crosse Public Education Foundation funds array of school projects

As a teacher at Logan High School, Cynthia Leiran-Monroe knows just how important it is for students to have clean clothes.
“I work with a lot of kids who don’t always have access to a washer or dryer in their homes or apartment buildings. Sometimes, they don’t come to school because their clothes aren’t clean,” Leiran-Monroe said. Even if they do make it to school, “if you’re focused on how you look and smell, you don’t end up learning very much.”
But a grant from the La Crosse Public Education Foundation is expected to change that.
The foundation on Thursday handed out roughly $44,000 in grants across the La Crosse school district -- money for everything from virtual-reality headsets at Hintgen Elementary, to a teen literacy library at Longfellow Middle, to the washer and dryer at Logan.
The 27 awarded grants were chosen form a stack of 50 applications totaling more than $100,000. The foundation judged each grant on its creativity, impact and ability to engage students.
In many cases, like that of Logan social studies teacher Carrie Harings, the grants will pay for projects that were just too costly for the school district or its teachers to cover on its own.
“I’ve wanted my students to do a common read that will support them in an effort to go to college,” said Harings, who requested copies of Tara Westover’s award-winning memoir, “Educated.” “We haven’t had the funding to do it, but now we will.”
Some requests were small in cost but large in impact.
You have free articles remaining.
Teachers at North Woods International School, for example, received $250 for music and other materials that will help students learn dances from around the world.
Other requests were big in every way.
Logan activities director Jordan Gilge received $2,500 to upgrade and restructure the school’s weight room. That’s on top of $7,000 that the Green Bay Packers Foundation pitched in Wednesday.
“It’s going to make the space much safer and much more usable,” said Gilge, rattling off the list of improvements: new racks, new bars, new machines.
He noted that the days of only football players using the weight room are a thing of the past.
“It’s for everybody, our entire student population,” Gilge said. “A lot of our staff members come in and lift after school, too. It’s a lifelong activity for everyone.”
School board member Brad Quarberg was part of the group that distributed the grants Thursday at Logan, where six successful applicants received more than $13,000.
Quarberg credited staff and faculty not only for having creative ideas, but for taking the initiative to apply and see them through.
Delivering the grants, he said, was the fun part.
“When you walk in, they think they’re in trouble because they see the principal and a school board member,” Quarberg said. “It’s fun to make somebody’s day and show them that we appreciate what they’ve done. It’s fun to see those smiles.”
Kyle Farris can be reached at 608-791-8234 or kfarris@lacrossetribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Kyle_A_Farris.
“I work with a lot of kids who don’t always have access to a washer or dryer in their homes or apartment buildings. Sometimes, they don’t come to school because their clothes aren’t clean.”
Cynthia Leiran-Monroe, Logan teacher