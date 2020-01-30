With funding secured, De Soto school district puts devastating flood in the past

The field was ruined, reduced to a swamp. During what was supposed to be their home opener, De Soto’s varsity football players helped shovel mud and muck from area homes and businesses. It would be two years before the team could return to its field, which had to be entirely rebuilt.

“This is a community gathering place, a place that brings us together and serves as that forum to celebrate our school,” Gronning said. “We lost that. We lost that for two years.”

Rick Pedretti, the school board president, joked that the football team became known as “the road warriors” because they had to travel even for their home games. And because the practice field was also destroyed, he said, the team had to practice in the parking lot or on the baseball field.

“In the wake of this disaster, there was a real life lesson that we always try to teach our students,” Pedretti said. “Not only were they benefactors of great local support, but the students learned to give back to the community as well. They learned compassion, empathy, community service — all the things you try to teach.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While the De Soto school district was a prime candidate for federal and state emergency dollars, school officials still had to navigate a complex legal process.