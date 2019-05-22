With lawmakers divided, UW-La Crosse makes case for new science building

With a group of distinguished guests on hand, officials at UW-La Crosse showed off the biggest eyesore on campus.
“There are big problems in this old building,” Chancellor Joe Gow said Tuesday, helping escort Sen. Jennifer Shilling, UW System President Ray Cross and other state and community leaders through Cowley Hall, the university’s 1960s-era science building.
“For its time, this was state of the art,” Gow said. “Now we need something that’s state of the art for 2020, for the next 50 years.”
From tight bathrooms to failing mechanical systems to outdated, pit-style lecture halls, none of Cowley’s flaws or frailties went unnoticed Tuesday.
To the contrary. school officials threw a white-hot spotlight on them, attempting to illustrate why the second phase of the Prairie Springs Science Center — an $83 million proposal now before state lawmakers — is so crucial.
“Science education has changed markedly in 50 years,” said Mark Sandheinrich, dean of UW-L’s College of Science and Health. Instead of “pretty much learning about science, our students today are actually doing science. That requires an active, hands-on learning environment.”
Gubbi Sudhakaran, a physics professor who has spent thousands of hours in Cowley, said the building’s lecture halls are especially problematic. Besides having accessibility issues, they’re not at all conducive to teaching or learning, he said.
“You can’t interact with students very well — just the front two or three rows,” he said. “When we do demos, that’s the biggest problem. People can see, but they can’t hear.”
The second phase of Prairie Springs calls for the demolition of Cowley and the construction of a new science building, which would house classrooms, faculty offices, a greenhouse observatory and more.
If the project makes the state budget, officials say, construction would begin in late 2021 and wrap up in 2023.
But that is far from a sure thing. While Gov. Tony Evers included the project in his $2.5 billion capital budget proposal, Republicans on the State Building Commission voted down Prairie Springs and every other proposed project during a March meeting.
The move essentially cleaned the slate for the Legislature’s GOP-controlled budget committee, which has a chance to draft a budget without the usual bipartisan guidance.
“We’re at a crossroads of how we want to invest in our classrooms and our students,” said Shilling, D-La Crosse, calling the Republicans’ rejection of Prairie Springs and other projects “frankly baffling.”
“Building up our infrastructure is just as important as the education that happens inside those bricks and mortar,” she said. “Prairie Springs represents the future of science and lab education for this generation and the next.”
Cross, the UW president, said he expects the final capital budget to look vastly different from Evers’ $2.5 billion proposal, but that he is holding out hope that the sides will reach a compromise — one that includes Prairie Springs.
“I’m a little older than this building, and I don’t look great, and my mechanicals don’t work either,” Cross joked. “You keep looking around, and you see the age of some of these systems. You’ve fixed a lot of the aesthetics and made it work ... but its life is over.”
System and university leaders say Cowley is in worse shape than its age suggests. While buildings like UW-L’s Graff Main Hall, which opened in 1909, have stood the test of time, many buildings that were constructed in the 1960s have not.
Cross said UW facilities that went up in that era were built quickly and cheaply, and that the system is unwilling to compromise on the cost of Prairie Springs for that reason.
“I don’t know which way it’s going to go” in the Legislature, he said. “But I don’t want to take the cheap approach and end up doing what they did in the ‘60s.”
Altogether, Evers’ proposal includes $161 million of work at UW-L, including renovations to Graff, Coate and Sanford halls, and the construction of a $49 million field house that would be entirely funded by student fees.
The first phase of Prairie Springs — the construction of an $82 million lab and research building next to Cowley — was approved in 2013 and completed last summer.
