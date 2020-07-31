Wittich Hall sports new look with nod to its history

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Don’t let the outside fool you. Wittich Hall at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse is scheduled to open soon after a $25 million renovation with modern design and a nod to the past.

You’ll find the gymnasium floor in upper levels of the building, honoring the original physical education building that opened in 1916.

You’ll see tile from the old pool on a few office walls.

But you’ll also find modern touches for the new home of the College of Business Administration, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and Small Development Center, which are relocating from Wimberly Hall.

UW-L Professor Emeritus AB Culver, a 1967 UW-L master’s degree graduate who completed her thesis on Walter Wittich, for whom the building was named, believes he would approve of the renovation.

“(Wittich) would be very happy to see the results of the restoration of the skylights in the roof, walking track and other historic aspects of the building,” Culver says. “He would be honored to see how much care and effort has been going into keeping Wittich Hall visible and relevant in the future of UW-La Crosse.”

A wall to honor Wittich is being developed as a final touch to the building.

