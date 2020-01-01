Women's ministry studies begin Jan. 8

New Image Women's Ministries is offering a study for women beginning Wednesday, Jan. 8, with sessions at 9 a.m. or 6:30 p.m.. The theme for the seven-week study will be, “Who Will You Listen To?”

This is a nondenominational study and all women are encouraged to attend. Sessions are held at Christ Is Lord Church in Onalaska. There is no charge for the study or for child care. Pre-registration is not necessary. For more information or for a brochure with more details, call Kristi Nelson at 608.790.4053.