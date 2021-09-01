 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Women's ministry offers fall study
0 Comments

Women's ministry offers fall study

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

New Image Women's Ministries is offering a study for women beginning Wednesday, September 15 at 9:00 am.  The theme for the 10 week study will be, “BE ANXIOUS FOR NOTHING.”  This is a non-denominational study and all women are encouraged to attend. Sessions are held at Christ Is Lord Church in Onalaska. There is no charge for the study or for child care.  Pre-registration is not necessary.  For more information or for a brochure with more details, call Kristi Nelson at 608.790.4053.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Hochul: NY schools to require masks this fall

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News