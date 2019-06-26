Work begins on bar-turned-school in downtown La Crosse

Joe Ledvina, buildings and grounds supervisor for the School District of La Crosse, discusses how The Brickhouse will be renovated into the new home of the La Crosse Design Institute and 7 Rivers Community High School. The district expects students to move in by January.
Iron gates lead to a stairway at the future home of the La Crosse Design Institute and 7 Rivers Community High School, at 228 5th Ave. S. The building was purchased by the La Crosse school district earlier this year.
The School District of La Crosse plans to add a stage to the second-floor ballroom of The Brickhouse, a former bar and music venue that will soon house the La Crosse Design Institute and 7 Rivers Community High School.
Joe Ledvina stands in the abandoned bar, where dust bunnies congregate in the unswept corners and a blackboard promotes rock concerts that have come and gone.
This, he said, is a perfect place for a school. “You just need a little imagination.”
The former site of The Brickhouse is in the midst of a $1.5 million remodel as the School District of La Crosse prepares for two of its charter schools to move in.
The district purchased the building -- which stands at the northwest corner of King Street and Fifth Avenue South, and which used to house the La Crosse Eagles Club -- in early February.
By that time next year, district officials say, students from the La Crosse Design Institute and 7 Rivers Community High School should be all settled in.
“They’ll be looking at big, flexible learning spaces with lots of natural light,” said Ledvina, the district’s supervisor of buildings and grounds. “The (school) board really thought that being downtown would help build relationships between students and downtown businesses. They’ll get to learn by doing, so I think everybody is excited about that.”
First, crews must finish demolishing parts of the interior, including removing bars upstairs, downstairs and in the basement.
Some walls will be knocked down, to create a more open concept, and the hardwood and terrazzo floors will be refinished.
Apart from the mechanical systems, which will be replaced, the 1905 building and 1935 addition are structurally sound, Ledvina said.
The school district will solicit bids in mid-July, with a majority of the rebuild happening late in the summer and early in the fall.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
District officials and school board members have underscored the building’s potential, especially for the LDI and 7 Rivers, which use a project-based model in which students effectively create their own curriculum, working on long-term projects instead of homework and tests.
The district hopes to build a stage in the second-floor ballroom, put in a culinary kitchen in the basement, and invite businesses and organizations to use the spaces, too.
“The geographic saliancy of having a district presence right in the heart of downtown La Crosse … would be valuable,” said Troy Harcey, the associate superintendent of instruction. “You step out the door, and you can connect with our downtown business partners. You can have students working on real-world projects.”
“It’s a win-win for the city, the community and the kids,” school board member Dave Rudolph said. “It’s, in my opinion, a slam dunk.”
While enrollment at the LDI and 7 Rivers has been relatively stable, hovering around 100, the new site will have plenty of room for growth, officials say.
When it was a bar, The Brickhouse could hold as many as 700 people, including 300 to 400 in the ballroom upstairs.
District officials are also in talks to lease 17 off-street parking spots from CenturyLink, which has a site next door. The city-owned Market Square parking ramp is on the same block.
The LDI, founded in 2011, is currently housed in the basement of Longfellow Middle School; 7 Rivers, founded in 2014, is housed in the Hogan Administrative Center.
“Both of those are not conducive to creative thinking,” said Colin Klos, past president of the Coulee Region Authentic Learning Council, which oversees the two schools. “We want to give (students) the environment they can and should have.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.