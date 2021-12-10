 Skip to main content
Zoom meeting to discuss Afghan refugees

UU La Crosse will be presenting, via Zoom, a 60-minute special presentation to inform the wider community about the Aghan resettlement work for guests of the United States at Fort McCoy. The talk will take place on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 10 a.m..

Presenting will be Dr. A. Wahhab Khandker, professor Emeritus of Economics at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse; Beth Archer, activities and program manager for U.S. Catholic Conference of Bishops’ Fort McCoy relief efforts; and Sister Laura Nettles, FSPA, La Crosse Interfaith Shoulder to Shoulder Network co-chair and assistant professor of Religious Studies at Viterbo University,

All are invited. To join, use Meeting ID 952 5136 9096 and Passcode uusunday.

