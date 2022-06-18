 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Educators invited to submit work for upcoming Viterbo Art Exhibit

  • 0

Current and former teachers in Wisconsin and Southeast Minnesota are invited to submit their artwork for a special exhibit entitled "Art Educators: A New Community" to be held in the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center in Spring 2023.

“'Art Educators: A New Community' will showcase current trends and topics in art education and create a communal space for art educators and community members to consider what it means to be an artist-teacher today,” said Kira Peters, Viterbo art instructor.

For complete details, including registration information, visit https://www.viterbo.edu/art-track/viterbo-university-gallery.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divorces

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Myrick Marsh

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News