Educators invited to submit work for upcoming Viterbo Art Exhibit

Current and former teachers in Wisconsin and Southeast Minnesota are invited to submit their artwork for a special exhibit entitled "Art Educators: A New Community" to be held in the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center in Spring 2023.

“'Art Educators: A New Community' will showcase current trends and topics in art education and create a communal space for art educators and community members to consider what it means to be an artist-teacher today,” said Kira Peters, Viterbo art instructor.