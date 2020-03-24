Effects of COVID-19 on pregnant women, fetuses largely unknown

Dr. Dennis Costakos, a neonatologist with Mayo Clinic Health System, notes that in order to become pregnant “one does by definition need to be fairly healthy, but it is also obvious for a good percentage of women they may also have another condition.”

With most women conceiving under the age of 40, this eliminates the risk factor of age for severe cases of COVID-19, though that advantage could be negated by the lower immune level.

“We’re still learning how this virus behaves in pregnant women,” Rajapakse says. “We do know that pregnancy is a time of relative repression and weakening of the immune system, and I think that they should be treated as part of the (more highly affected) group until we know more.”

Costakos emphasizes that pregnant women must be especially diligent about hand washing, sanitation of surfaces and maintaining a distance from others. A flu shot during any trimester is safe and strongly advised, and he cautions against having people over to the home for socialization or going on errands. In addition, eating well, getting enough sleep and keeping up with prenatal checkups, possibly through telehealth services, is essential.

“Pregnant women should understand if you get the virus you could get quite ill,” Costakos says.