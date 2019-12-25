Effigy Mounds National Monument hosting a Winter Wonderland hike

Effigy Mounds National Monument is hosting a Winter Wonderland Program at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, departing from Effigy Mounds Visitor Center, 151 Hwy. 76, Harpers Ferry, Iowa.
Rangers will guide the two-hour, two-mile hike around Fire Point Loop. Participants must bring sturdy hiking or snow boots. In case of snow, a guided snowshoeing program will be offered instead. The event will be cancelled if the weather is severe.
The event is free and reservations are not required. For more information, call the visitor center at 563-873-3491.