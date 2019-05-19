The Effigy Mounds National Monument will host a day of volunteer service, followed by an evening program honoring the life and legacy of Tim Mason, beginning at 9 a.m. May 25 at the Visitor Center, Harpers Ferry, Iowa.
Mason worked at Effigy Mounds for 19 years, and brought attention to violations of the National Historic Preservation Act and the Archaeological Preservation Act, resulting in critical changes in both management and operations policy at the park as well as within the National Park Service. Mason died in September 2018, and his family asked that mourners volunteer in his memory.
The volunteer service will include following the Fire Point Trail and removing non-native, invasive garlic mustard. The park will supply hand clippers and bags, and volunteers are asked to bring sunglasses or eye protection, garden gloves, insect repellent, sunscreen and personal water bottles. Close-toed shoes and comfortable work clothes are highly recommended.
Participants are asked to reserve their availability by calling Ranger Alex Anderson at 563-873-3491 ex. 122.
After the work, Mason's family will host a luncheon in the Visitor Center. In the auditorium at 7 p.m., former chief rangers Bob Palmer and Ken Block, along with current Natural Resource Program Manager Rodney Rovang, will give a presentation on Mason's works and the legacy of public lands that Americans share.
