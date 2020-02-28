You are the owner of this article.
Effigy Mounds to host presentation on relevance of storytelling
Effigy Mounds National Monument will host Bill Quackenbush's presentation of "Ho-Chunk Oral Stories: Are They Still Relevant Today?" at 1 p.m. Feb. 29 at Effigy Mounds National Monument Visitor Center in Harpers Ferry, Iowa.

This presentation is the second event in the park’s Winter Stories festival.

William “Nąąwącekǧize” Quackenbush, Ho-Chunk Deer Clan tribal member, serves as the tribal historic preservation officer and cultural resources division manager for the Ho-Chunk Nation. As the Ho-Chunk Nation tribal historian, Quackenbush has presented extensively on Ho-Chunk history and culture. 

All events will take place in the visitor center auditorium. For more information, contact the park at 563-873-3491.

