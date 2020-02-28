Effigy Mounds to host presentation on relevance of storytelling

Effigy Mounds National Monument will host Bill Quackenbush's presentation of "Ho-Chunk Oral Stories: Are They Still Relevant Today?" at 1 p.m. Feb. 29 at Effigy Mounds National Monument Visitor Center in Harpers Ferry, Iowa.
You have free articles remaining.
This presentation is the second event in the park’s Winter Stories festival.
William “Nąąwącekǧize” Quackenbush, Ho-Chunk Deer Clan tribal member, serves as the tribal historic preservation officer and cultural resources division manager for the Ho-Chunk Nation. As the Ho-Chunk Nation tribal historian, Quackenbush has presented extensively on Ho-Chunk history and culture.
All events will take place in the visitor center auditorium. For more information, contact the park at 563-873-3491.