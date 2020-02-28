Effigy Mounds to host presentation on relevancy of oral storytelling

Effigy Mounds National Monument will host Bill Quackenbush's presentation of "Ho-Chunk Oral Stories: Are They Still Relevant Today?" at 1 p.m. Feb. 29 at Effigy Mounds National Monument Visitor Center in Harpers Ferry, Iowa.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This presentation is the second event in the park’s Winter Stories festival.

William “Nąąwącekǧize” Quackenbush, Ho-Chunk Deer Clan tribal member, serves as the tribal historic preservation officer and cultural resources division manager for the Ho-Chunk Nation. As the Ho-Chunk Nation tribal historian, Quackenbush has presented extensively on Ho-Chunk history and culture.

All events will take place in the visitor center auditorium. For more, information contact the park at 563-873-3491.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.