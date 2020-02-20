You are the owner of this article.
Effigy Mounds to host 'Winter Stories' series
Effigy Mounds to host 'Winter Stories' series

Effigy Mounds National Monument will host a "Winter Stories" series at 1 p.m. Feb. 22, 23 and 29 and March 14, 15, 21, 22 and 28 at its visitor center in Harpers Ferry, Iowa.

Presentations will span multiple genres and celebrate the American Indian tradition of winter storytelling. Guests will include Bill Quackenbush, Lance Foster, Kelly and Tammy Rundle, Justin Deegan, Reuben Ironhorse-Kent and Jack Meggers.

To learn more about the project or events, visit bewildrewild.org or call 563-873-3491.

