Eight candidates will move forward in the election for four seats on the La Crosse School Board. One has been eliminated after Tuesday's primary election.

Deb Suchla, Scott Neumeister, Kathy Blanchard, Kimberly Krejchik, Trevor Sprague, Jerry Wacek, Jeff Jackson and Tim Alberts were selected to advance to the April 4 election, according to the unofficial canvas from the clerk's office with all precincts reporting at 9:16 p.m.

Kevin Hundt received the fewest votes and will not move on.

Suchla, who previously served on the school board from 2001 to 2008, received the most votes, 4,474.

Neumeister, who received the second most votes, is currently on the city council but is not running for re-election this spring.

Voter turnout in each respective ward was between 23% and 35%.

Also on the April ballot, residents will need to vote for or against an operating referendum of $60 million for the school district.

The referendum of $60 million will support the operating budget for the next six years. If voters approve the referendum, it would increase the mill property tax rate for six years by $0.29 — about $58 for a $200,000 home.

The school district will be holding referendum information sessions on February 22 and 28 and March 9, 15, 23 and 28. More information about time and location for the sessions can be found here .

Each candidate for school board was invited to write a column for the Tribune, which can be read here.

The general election for the Board of Education will take place on April 4.

