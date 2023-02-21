Eight candidates will move forward in the election for four seats on the La Crosse School Board. One has been eliminated after Tuesday's primary election.

Deb Suchla, Scott Neumeister, Kathy Blanchard, Kimberly Krejchik, Trevor Sprague, Jerry Wacek, Jeff Jackson and Tim Alberts were selected to advance to the April 4 election, according to the unofficial canvas from the clerk's office with all precincts reporting at 9:16 p.m.

Kevin Hundt received the fewest votes and will not move on.

Suchla received the most votes, 4,474.

The general election for the Board of Education will take place on April 4.

