Eight found dead in Broken Arrow house fire; homicide investigation ongoing, police say

Ashley Jones
Tulsa World
BROKEN ARROW — Eight people were found dead following a house fire, leading to what police described as a homicide investigation Thursday night.
Late Thursday night,
police said a family of eight, two adults and six children, lived at the house. Police didn't confirm if the victims included anyone from that family.
About 4:05 p.m. Thursday, neighbors reported a house fire in the 400 block of Hickory Avenue, northwest of Houston (81st) Street and Elm Place (161st East Avenue). The eight were found inside, police said.
“We do not currently believe there is an immediate threat to the public,” Broken Arrow police said in a social media post Thursday night.
“Understandably, this is a shock to Broken Arrow. It’s a safe city. Broken Arrow doesn’t have this kind of situation every day,” said BAPD spokesman Ethan Hutchins.
Authorities, he said, continue “to investigate the circumstances surrounding what happened here with this incident."
“It’s a complex scene with a lot of moving parts in the state of the house, given the fire damage, so this remains under investigation,” he said.
The home is southwest of Broken Arrow’s Rose District and about 15 miles southeast of downtown Tulsa.
Hutchins said federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were at the scene to investigate the fire, as well as Broken Arrow police and firefighters.
“And so, we’re asking the community to please pray and come together because this is something that we don’t experience as a city very often,” Hutchins said.
Photos: Scenes from Broken Arrow house fire where eight were found dead
Broken Arrow Fire
Broken Arrow police investigate the scene of a fire with multiple fatalities at the corner South Hickory Avenue and West Galveston Street on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Broken Arrow Fire
Along with Broken Arrow police and firefighters, federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigate the scene of a fire with multiple fatalities in the 400 block of Hickory Avenue on Oct. 27, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Broken Arrow Fire
Along with Broken Arrow police and firefighters, federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigate the scene of a fire with multiple fatalities in the 400 block of Hickory Avenue on Oct. 27, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Broken Arrow Fire
Along with Broken Arrow police and firefighters, federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigate the scene of a fire with multiple fatalities in the 400 block of Hickory Avenue on Oct. 27, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Broken Arrow Fire
Along with Broken Arrow police and firefighters, federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigate the scene of a fire with multiple fatalities in the 400 block of Hickory Avenue on Oct. 27, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Broken Arrow Fire
Along with Broken Arrow police and firefighters, federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigate the scene of a fire with multiple fatalities in the 400 block of Hickory Avenue on Oct. 27, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Broken Arrow Fire
Along with Broken Arrow police and firefighters, federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigate the scene of a fire with multiple fatalities in the 400 block of Hickory Avenue on Oct. 27, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Broken Arrow Fire
Along with Broken Arrow police and firefighters, federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigate the scene of a fire with multiple fatalities in the 400 block of Hickory Avenue on Oct. 27, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Veteran City Hall Reporter Kevin Canfield traveled with Tulsa leaders to Denver to get the story behind some of their successes when it came to solving homelessness, mental health issues and economic development. Kevin talks to Editor Jason Collington on the highlights.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.