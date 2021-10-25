 Skip to main content
Eight people displaced by La Crosse fire

Eight people from three families are receiving assistance for temporary lodging and other essentials from the American Red Cross after they were displaced early Monday by a fire on the 600 block of 7th Street South in La Crosse.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, crews were dispatched shortly after midnight to a report of a person trapped in a bedroom with a dog. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a fire on the first floor of the two-story apartment building and quickly extinguished the blaze.

Firefighters safely evacuated the trapped person and her dog, along with two other people on the second floor.

The fire department says damage was limited to the first floor and that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Twenty-five firefighters were on the scene and received assistance from La Crosse police, Tri-State Ambulance and La Crosse Emergency Dispatch.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

