Elder abuse a growing concern locally, nationally

Of all abuse cases, only around one in 24 cases is reported to authorities, with only a fraction of victims alerting officials themselves due to fear of retaliation, feeling ashamed or concerned about repercussions for the abuser. Those with cognitive or mental health issues may be unable to recognize and report their abuse.

Neubauer says statistics indicate between 3,000 to 5,000 local seniors will experience abuse this year, but the numbers will likely be underreported. In 2020, La Crosse County Adult Protective Services received 236 referrals of suspected elder abuse, a number lower than the year prior due to the pandemic, with abuse more hidden as seniors remained largely in their homes and children or friends less likely to travel and check in on them. In addition, many seniors either don't have internet access or are uncomfortable or unfamiliar with utilizing technology.

"With COVID the number was down from last year," Neubauer says of reports. "People were very leery of having people in their homes."