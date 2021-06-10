Elder abuse a growing concern locally, nationally

A startling one in six seniors worldwide, and one in 10 in the U.S., suffered some form of abuse -- physical, emotional, financial -- in 2020.
Harm to those age 60 and older is on the rise, and La Crosse is drawing attention to the issue by marking June 15, World Elder Abuse Day, with a proclamation from Mayor Mitch Reynolds and the placement of yard signs and purple pinwheels.
Per the National Council on Aging (NCOA), up to 5 million elder Americans are abused each year. In the majority of cases the abuser was a family member, most commonly a spouse or adult child, with burnout or financial burden bringing some caregivers to the brink and leading them to take out their stress on the individual.
Individuals with dementia are twice as likely to be victims of abuse, in part due to the heightened frustrations caregivers may feel. Perpetuating the issue, there is a lack of respite services and care facilities nationwide. By 2035 older adults will outnumber children, furthering limiting the caregiving pool.
"(Elderly adults) have more support when living with a caregiver, but they may also be more susceptible to abuse," says Cheryl Neubauer of the Aging and Disability Resource Center of La Crosse County Adult Protective Services.
Of all abuse cases, only around one in 24 cases is reported to authorities, with only a fraction of victims alerting officials themselves due to fear of retaliation, feeling ashamed or concerned about repercussions for the abuser. Those with cognitive or mental health issues may be unable to recognize and report their abuse.
Neubauer says statistics indicate between 3,000 to 5,000 local seniors will experience abuse this year, but the numbers will likely be underreported. In 2020, La Crosse County Adult Protective Services received 236 referrals of suspected elder abuse, a number lower than the year prior due to the pandemic, with abuse more hidden as seniors remained largely in their homes and children or friends less likely to travel and check in on them. In addition, many seniors either don't have internet access or are uncomfortable or unfamiliar with utilizing technology.
"With COVID the number was down from last year," Neubauer says of reports. "People were very leery of having people in their homes."
Statewide, around 10,000 reports of elder abuse were made last year, and Neubauer says calls may come in from a hospital or physician treating the individual, a family member concerned their loved one is being taken advantage of or a home care agency, especially in the case of self-neglect. Self neglect is categorized as a person not maintaining a healthy or safe living situation or properly caring for themselves, with behaviors such as hoarding, eating spoiled food or not bathing. This is the most commonly reported issue, Neubauer says, and often is the result of a person not being physically or mentally able to handle their own care but unwilling to leave their home.
While physical abuse or self neglect may be visible, other forms of mistreatment can be hard for the outside world to notice. The World Health Organization (WHO) defines elder abuse as "a single, or repeated act, or lack of appropriate action, occurring within any relationship where there is an expectation of trust, which causes harm or distress to an older person," which includes verbal, sexual, financial or psychological abuse, confinement or neglect. The rate of abuse in nursing homes or long term care facilities is distressing, with WHO reporting that two thirds of staff admitted they had committed abuse in the past year.
Neubauer calls elder abuse a hidden public health crisis requiring urgent action. The consequences of abuse are dire: victims have a 300% higher risk of death, per NCOA, and the National Center for Victims of Crime states that in the U.S. over $5.3 billion is spent annually on medical care for elder victims of violent crime.
Financial exploitation continues to rise, and, like other forms of elder abuse, is underreported. Seniors lose up to $3 billion annually due to financial abuse or fraud, with those 60 and older losing between $400 to $1,300. Scams can come in the form of online dating or "romance" scams, lotteries or prizes, computer tech support, charities, insurance and even "grandparent" schemes, in which a person will call pretending to be their grandchild and asking for money.
In 2020, state residents 60 and older lost $31.6 million to financial schemes, a figure lower than the reality as many are too embarrassed to file a report. Feelings of shame or a loss of dignity are often at play, Neubauer notes.
Scammers are especially likely to target seniors, as they may be lonely, less likely to question things or believe they are helping a relative.
"Elderly people are just so accepting of a phone call," Neubauer says, who notes landlines may not have caller ID. "It is incredible the amount of money (lost)."
Romance scams, which can be conducted by phone or online, can be especially hard, as they carry an emotional and financial impact. The Federal Trade Commission put the loss to these schemes at $304 million in 2020, up around 50% from the year prior. The median loss per individual was $2,500, with those 70 and older losing around $9,475 each.
Romance scammers may ask for phone cards to continue communication, wired money so they can travel to see the person or garner sympathy by saying they have a medical issue or their car broke down before requesting financial help.
"We've had people lose their homes to romance scams," Neubauer says of the devastating financial consequences.
Neubauer says banks have been very helpful in reporting suspected financial abuse, and says signs include withdrawing large sums of money, changes in spending or money management habits and being secretive about finances.
Indicators of other forms of abuse may include a sudden change in demeanor or behavior, making poor choices or decisions out of the norm for the individual, or a decline in health and safety standards and practices.
Education, social support and community networks are key to protecting the elderly, Neubauer says, and those with concerns about the wellbeing of a senior can call the Wisconsin Elder Abuse hotline at 1-833-586-0107.
To request a World Elder Abuse Day yard sign, or for more information on resources, call the La Crosse Aging and Disability Resource Center at 608-785-5700.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
