Elder Abuse Awareness Walk organizers are asking the community to join in solidarity with older adults in La Crosse County during a special Elder Abuse Awareness Walk on June 15. The walk begins at Riverside Park band shell in downtown La Crosse at 10 a.m. At least one in 10 older adults have experienced some form of elder abuse, according to the National Council on Aging, yet only 1 in 14 cases are reported to the authorities.

“The Elder Abuse Awareness Walk is an opportunity to raise awareness about elder abuse,” said Zach Trebelhorn of the ADRC of La Crosse County. “It is our hope that by raising awareness we can remove stigma and prevent it from happening.”

The event is open, free to all, and will begin with a short presentation by local and state officials. Participants are asked to wear purple. Registration is encouraged but not required. To register and learn more, call the ADRC at 608-785-5700.

June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, which seeks to raise awareness of elder abuse and neglect and build support for the rights of older adults. Around 10,700 reports of abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation of Wisconsinites aged 60 and older were received by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ Adult Protective Services Office in 2021 alone. Ageism and social isolation are contributing factors to the problem, Trebelhorn said. The ADRC works to help older adults remain independent and connected to their communities. Learn more at lacrossecounty.org/adrc.