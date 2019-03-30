An elderly woman was found dead early Saturday after she apparently walked away from her Vernon County residence that was surrounded by floodwater overnight.
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing woman at 6:54 a.m. Saturday, with the individual believed to have wandered from her residence during the night and possibly drowned.
A boater in Wheatland Township discovered the body of Mary Heath, 74, in the Mississippi River, about 300 yards from her residence, located on a roadway off Blackhawk Park. The park is underwater due to flooding, making the residence accessible only by boat.
The Wheatland and De Soto fire departments launched boats from the Victory Boat Landing to reach the residence, and with assistance from the Vernon County Sheriff's office were able to recover the body about 7:25 a.m. The Vernon County coroner pronounced her dead at the scene.
