Polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for today's partisan primary in Wisconsin.

It's always good to check your polling place before you leave. Visit myvote.wi.gov/en-us/ to check and for more election information.

Among key races on the ballot is the contested Democratic primary for the 3rd Congressional District. The winner will face Republican Derrick Van Orden, unopposed in the primary, for the seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Ron Kind.