Electric car, E-bike event being held Saturday in recognition of Earth Week

Local electric vehicle owners will display and discuss their cars this weekend in recognition of Earth Week.

The "Ask me anything about my electric vehicle" event will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday in the La Crosse City Hall parking lot, with pure electric cars, plug-in hybrid cars and electric bicycles shown.

The free event is intended to spread the word about clean, green, efficient method of transportations that will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and save money for municipalities and families. Attendees are asked to wear face coverings and practice distancing.

According to the Wisconsin Sierra Club, the state transportation sector generates the second largest share of greenhouse gas emissions, and moving away from fossil fuels to renewable energy for transportation is a top priority in national and state plans to address global warming. A recent study shows lifetime emissions from an electric vehicle are far lower than those from an equivalent fossil fuel car even when electricity is generated by fossil fuels. In addition, air pollution, including car emissions, kills tens of thousands of Americans each year, the group states.