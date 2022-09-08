Electric cargo bikes offer new alternative

As families throughout the Coulee Region return to school, Robbie Young is hoping that a new bicycle product will turn heads in drop-off lines and convince some vehicle owners that there is an alternative to hauling kids and groceries around town.

Young, the owner of Coulee Bicycle Co. in Onalaska, first saw an electric cargo bike on the internet two years ago. The fusion of the cargo bike, made popular in the Netherlands, and a chargeable motor allows bicyclists to maximize the load they carry while minimizing their physical output.

Once Young realized American importers and manufacturers were making electric cargo bikes accessible to bike shops like his, he pounced on the opportunity to introduce it to La Crosse County.

“There’s been a lot of developments over the years with kits and add-ons, but as the electric bike market has grown, people have found more ways to put electric motors on more things and do more things with them,” Young said. “Electrifying the Dutch cargo bike was a logical step.”

Currently, Young has two families of electric cargo bikes in his shop, made by Tern and Urban Arrow. Coulee Bicycle Co. and other bike shops have sold electric bicycles for years, but the introduction of load-bearing e-bikes is a fairly novel concept for American retailers.

The cargo bicycle features a longer frame than a typical bicycle, and different basket attachments make it feasible for bicyclists to pedal with up to 200 pounds of additional contents – everything from children to mulch bags to pets. A small motor boosts the output of the bicyclist, so without the presence of a throttle, “these bikes are powered by you and amplified by the motor,” Young said.

At their peak mode, the two-wheeled carriers can reach 20 mph, with top speeds of around 10 mph when burdened with cargo. The bike’s motors can be charged via standard wall outlets, and depending on the model, the terrain and the load, the electric cargo bicycles have a range of up to 60 miles on one charge.

Young was especially intrigued to showcase the bicycles in Onalaska, La Crosse and the surrounding area because the geography provides an environment where electric cargo bikes can flourish.

“It’s very flat, it’s very compact; two miles in each direction from your house, you’re reaching most of the things you need to reach – schools, grocery stores, dance lessons, karate lessons, the swimming pool, a whole ton of parks,” Young said.

The price of an electric cargo bicycle is steep – models in Young’s shop range from $3,750 up to $6,999 – and while the cost is certainly a barrier to entry, Young and other retailers are marketing the product as a substitute to a second car payment.

Although Young said he’s found success selling the bicycles to families looking to pivot from two cars to one, he said he recognizes a large number of people are not prepared to ditch the comforts and conveniences of a vehicle for an open-air, effort-requiring mode of travel.

“The prospect of hauling your kids under your own power, most people aren’t going to do that,” Young said. “A lot of people don’t want to haul themselves under their own power. They just want to get where they’re going.”

Another critique of the electric cargo bikes is that citizens don’t feel safe traversing busy streets, oftentimes without the protection of a bike lane or path, with children in tow. Even as more bike lanes are introduced to the region, Young said bicyclist safety is the top determinant for whether electric cargo bikes will catch on.

When he’s not working at Coulee Bicycle Co., Young is a member of the City of La Crosse’s Bicycle-Pedestrian Advisory Committee, a group advocating for bike- and pedestrian-friendly projects. With a representative from the police department, a traffic engineer and several citizens, the committee implements the city’s master bicycle and pedestrian plan and updates it every decade.

“The next step is turning this new wave of people biking in new ways into a groundswell of advocacy. It’s not just, ‘Can I ride my bike there?’ It’s now, ‘Why can’t I be comfortable riding my bike there?’” Young said of the committee’s goals. “Even things like, ‘Cool, I’ve got a big cargo bike for all my groceries, but where do I park it at the grocery store? How do I feel safe leaving this bike unattended?’ And then, ‘Who do I talk to about this?’”

Regardless of whether policy changes will make the Coulee Region more bike-able, Young said there’s no denying the joy which biking elicits, and he hopes more locals will come to appreciate the benefits of commuting on a bicycle.

“Nobody hops in their car for their morning commute and goes, ‘This is the best part of my day,’” Young said. “Hopping on a bike, riding through the marsh, seeing your friends, catching a glimpse of a bald eagle while you’re riding, all of that makes the beginning and end of your work day that much more enjoyable.”