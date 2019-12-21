Electrical fire damages North Side home
Electrical fire damages North Side home

An electrical fire caused minor damage Friday to a home on the city's North Side.

The occupants of a home at 1724 Liberty St. reported the smell of smoke, but no visible fire or smoke, about 5:45 p.m., according to the La Crosse Fire Department.

Firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to pinpoint the source of the fire, and parts of the ceiling and walls were removed so it could be extinguished.

The people and pets inside the home were not injured, and the family was able to return to the home that night.

