Electrical fire damages North Side home

An electrical fire caused minor damage Friday to a home on the city's North Side.
The occupants of a home at 1724 Liberty St. reported the smell of smoke, but no visible fire or smoke, about 5:45 p.m., according to the La Crosse Fire Department.
You have free articles remaining.
Firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to pinpoint the source of the fire, and parts of the ceiling and walls were removed so it could be extinguished.
The people and pets inside the home were not injured, and the family was able to return to the home that night.
1915: Logan High School
1916: The Cameron House
1935: Listman Mill
1948 La Crosse Auto Supply fire
1950: Heileman Brewery
1951: Swanson building
1954: R.E. Osborne 5 and 10-cent Store
1972: Menard's Cashway Lumber
1980: North Side apartment building
1982: Caledonia Street
1982: La Crosse Garment Co.
1994: Johnnie's Restaurant fire
2002: Ridgeview Inn
2009: Copeland Avenue apartments
2011: El Charro Mexican Restaurant
2011: Jay Street building
These photos are filled with many familiar faces and places from our area's past.