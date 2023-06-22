Nobody was injured during a Wednesday fire at La Crosse Central High School, but the fire has shut down access to the building.

La Crosse Fire Department crews responded to the school within three minutes after an alarm went off at the school shortly before 5 p.m. Firefighters located a fire in an air-handling unit and stretched a hose inside the school to extinguish the blaze.

The fire department says students and parents who were attending a sporting event were already outside the building when fire crews arrived.

Twenty-six firefighters responded to the scene and were aided by a Holmen Fire Department truck.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. School District of La Crosse communications coordinator Nick Marcou said Thursday morning the school had no new information on what started the fire.

In a press release issued late Wednesday night, the school district described the fire as electrical and said it was contained to an air-handling room. However, the school is without electricity.

"Although the damages caused by this fire are unfortunate, we are grateful that no one was injured as a result of this event," the release said. "We thank the La Crosse Fire Department, our building engineers and district administration for their swift response to ensure the safety of our school community."

The release said there will be no activities at the school, including indoor and outdoor summer school, and no access for staff, students and community members until further notice.

Credit-bearing summer school courses at the school will be provided as soon as possible. Anyone who has questions about the summer school can call 608-789-8955.

Summer school classes and events at all other district locations will continue as scheduled.