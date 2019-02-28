One of the most influential peace researchers and activists of the 20th century, Elise Boulding is credited with developing our nation’s first Peace Studies academic program. This new academic discipline began at Dartmouth. Born in Norway, Elise and her family moved to the United States when she was 3 years old. She was greatly affected by World War II and the German invasion of her peaceful home country. Elise became a member of the Friends (Quakers) and worked at Iowa State University where she earned a master’s degree in sociology, became a Scholar in Residence at Dartmouth along with her husband, an economist, and earned a Ph.D. in sociology at the University of Michigan. Through her education and readings and Quaker religion, Boulding developed her theory of peace as an everyday practice and believed a foundation of peace would create a peaceful culture. Elise Boulding taught that children, women and family are critical components of a culture of peace. She believed that children should be taught to approach all conflicts and problems without confrontation but with respect and thoughtfulness for others. Boulding believed that strong families cultivate a peace culture and that women as mothers have great influence in teaching peace.
Provided by AAUW La Crosse.
