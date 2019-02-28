In 2011, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded jointly to Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, peace activist Leymah Gbowee and human rights activist Tawakkul Karman, for “…their non-violent struggle for the safety of women and for women’s full participation in peace-building work.” Ellen Sirleaf was the first woman ever elected as an African head of state and she served from 2006-2018. She was referred to as the “Iron Lady” of Liberian politics. She studied at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Lehmah Gbowee is a Liberian peace activist who led her nation’s women in mass protests to end the civil war, at one time using hundreds of women to surround a meeting place where decisions were being made. Lehmah and her family had to leave Liberia during the war and live in a refugee camp in Ghana. She returned to her homeland as a trauma counselor to work with former child soldiers. Tawakkul Karman has been a strong supporter of human rights and freedom and has led the group Women Journalists Without Chains. The group has focused on supporting freedom of opinion and expression.
Provided by AAUW La Crosse.
