Elmer’s Auto and Toy Museum Auction brings in $8.5 million in total sales

WALWORTH, WIS. -- Mecum’s recent auction of the classic and collector vehicles and pedal cars from Elmer’s Auto and Toy Museum in Fountain City exceeded all expectations as the 2,020-item selection of vintage collectibles reached $8.5 million in total overall sales.

The vast array of goods ranged from antique cars to muscle cars and from pedal cars to motorcycles and bicycles, and bidders hailed from all over the world as the news of this rare opportunity reached far beyond the limits of its humble Midwestern milieu.

The top-selling vehicle at the auction was a big-block, 4-speed 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS (Lot S168) that surpassed pre-auction estimates bringing in $242,000. A 1959 Chevrolet Impala Convertible (Lot S160) proved to be another auction leader with a $121,000 sale, and two more six-figure sales followed with a Hemi-equipped, 4-speed 1966 Plymouth Belvedere I (Lot S203) selling for $110,000 and a 1969 Dodge Charger 500 (Lot S161) that was one of just 392 produced that year and brought $104,500.

The complete top 10 collector car sales at the auction include:

1. 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS (Lot S168) at $242,000

2. 1959 Chevrolet Impala Convertible (Lot S160) at $121,000

3. 1966 Plymouth Hemi Belvedere I (Lot S203) at $110,000

4. 1969 Dodge Charger 500 (Lot S161) at $104,500

5. 1958 Chevrolet Delray (Lot S150) at $99,000

6. 1958 Chevrolet Impala Convertible (Lot S99) at $90,200

7. 1935 Auburn 851 Cabriolet (Lot S175) at $88,000

8. 1966 Pontiac GTO (Lot S110) at $84,700

9. 1964 Amphicar 770 (Lot S145) at $77,000

10. 1957 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible (Lot S151) at $77,000

Among the 162 motorcycles on offer were a handful that achieved especially strong sales results, led by a 1940 Indian Four (Lot S252) that brought $99,000.

Six Harley-Davidson models made the top-selling motorcycle list with a 1947 Harley-Davidson FL Knucklehead (Lot S245) achieving $55,000, a 1941 Harley-Davidson ULH with sidecar (Lot S246) bringing $49,500 and a 1937 Harley-Davidson Big Twin Flathead with sidecar (Lot S247) demanding $49,500, to name a few.

The complete top 10 motorcycle sales at the auction include:

1. 1940 Indian Four (Lot S252) at $99,000

2. 1947 Harley-Davidson FL Knucklehead (Lot S245) at $55,000

3. 1941 Harley-Davidson ULH with Sidecar (Lot S246) at $49,500

4. 1937 Harley-Davidson Big Twin Flathead with Sidecar (Lot S247) at $49,500

5. 1947 Indian Chief (Lot S251) at $38,500

6. 1921 Cleveland (Lot S324) at $27,500

7. 1951 Harley-Davidson Panhead (Lot S244) at $25,300

8. 1959 Indian/Royal Enfield Chief (Lot S68) at $24,200

9. 1964 Harley-Davidson Duo-Glide Panhead (Lot S74) at $22,000

10. 1968 Harley-Davidson FLH Electra Glide (Lot S71) at $19,800

From Elmer’s Auto and Toy Museum’s pedal car, bicycle and kiddie ride selection was another round of impressive top sales, with three winged warrior pedal cars leading the charge, all three of which were specially commissioned by Elmer Duellman and hand-built featuring correct proportions for a highly authentic appearance.

The first was a 1970 Plymouth Road Runner Superbird pedal car (Lot F100) that sold for $59,000, and the second was a Richard Petty-themed 1970 Plymouth Superbird pedal car (Lot F400) that brought $47,200.

Coming in third was a 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona pedal car (Lot F300) that sold for $37,760. An antique 1929 Ford Snap-On Wooden Toolbox (Lot F250) achieved a final sale of $35,400, and a full-sized Clown Pedal Car Merry-Go-Round (Lot T300) also landed among top sales, bringing $28,320.

The complete top 10 Road Art sales at the auction include:

1. 1970 Plymouth Road Runner Superbird Pedal Car (Lot F100) at $59,000

2. 1970 Richard Petty Plymouth Superbird Pedal Car (Lot F400) at $47,200

3. 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona Pedal Car (Lot F300) at $37,760

4. 1929 Ford Snap-On Wooden Toolbox (Lot F250) at $35,400

5. Charger Daytona Pedal Car (Lot F200) at $29,500

6. Clown Pedal Car Merry-Go-Round (Lot T300) at $28,320

7. 1927 American National Lincoln Pedal Car (Lot W377) at $25,960

8. Valvoline Motor Oil Manco Products Go-Kart (Lot T247) at $24,780

9. 1936 G-Man Cruiser Pedal Car (Lot W375) at $23,600

10. 1934 Packard 5 In 1 Pedal Car (Lot W250) at $23,600

For access to complete auction results, sign up for a free MyMecum account at Mecum.com. For more details on upcoming auctions, to consign a vehicle or to register as a bidder, visit Mecum.com, or call (262) 275-5050 for more information.