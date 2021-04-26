Elroy-Sparta rails to trails celebration set for Saturday

There will be a celebration of the return of bikes to the Elroy-Sparta State Trail on Saturday, May 1, at the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce building, 111 Milwaukee St., featuring activities throughout the day.

Although people are welcome to use the state trails throughout the year, the Chamber celebration follows the annual opening of the three tunnels of the Elroy-Sparta Trail.

The activities begin at 8 a.m. with a pancake breakfast being served up by the Sparta Ambassadors as a fundraiser.

There will be free shuttle service from Sparta to Norwalk at 9 a.m. Call the chamber office to reserve a seat on the shuttle.

Following the bike ride back to Sparta, the ceremonial bike trail ribbon cutting will take place at 1 p.m. Various vendor booths will be set up. There also will be a collection of bikes on display.

Daily and seasonal trail passes are available for purchase at the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce during regular business hours and will be on May 1. Cyclists 16 and older are required to have a state trail pass. A daily pass costs $5 and a season’s pass costs $25.