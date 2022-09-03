Elvis Explosion celebrates 25 years in La Crosse

For the past quarter century the event has been a rite of passage for summer and the welcome to fall. It’s hard to believe from the humble beginning in the Mississippi Room at the Holiday Inn to the past 23 years at the La Crosse Center, the Elvis Explosion is celebrating 25 years.

It's now one of the largest Elvis Tribute Artist competitions and conventions in the nation.

According to promoter and host Ronny Craig, the purse has grown from $1000 to $25,000 and the event has launched the careers for many Elvis Tribute artists. The competition is by invitation only with up to 40 performers.

Not competing but headlining the Saturday, Sept. 10 matinee show are World Champion performers Ryan Pelton, Bill Charstil and Bill Cherry. They will also make brief appearances during the competition on Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday evenings.

On Thursday, Sept. 8 the Elvis Explosion kick off party begins at the Radisson Hotel, 7-11 pm, with no cover charge and is hosted by E-Rock and Dan Barrella.

The semifinals are Friday and Saturday and begin at 7 pm along with the Saturday matinee at 1 pm.

Sunday, September 11 begins with the Gospel show at 10 am with the finals beginning at 1 pm.

Performers always cover a wide range of music from the iconic career of Elvis, from hip shaking Rock and Roll to ballads that have become staples of Americana.

Advance tickets are $74, $54, $32 ($2 more day of show.)

Available from Ticketmaster and La Crosse Center Box Office and day of show at door.