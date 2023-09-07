As timeless as the music by the King, The Elvis Explosion returns to the La Crosse Center this weekend. The event has become one of the largest conventions globally, with vendors and fans returning to La Crosse every September for the past 26 years. According to event producer, Ronny Craig, four former world champions will be performing, including movie actor Ryan Pelton.

The competition for the $25,000 purse including Elvis tribute artists from Germany, London, Canada and the Netherlands. The nine-piece show band that accompanies the performers is endorsed by Elvis Presley Enterprises and will by live streamed globally for the third time.

Show times are 7 p.m. Friday; 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. gospel and 1 p.m. finals Sunday.

Tickets available from ticketmaster.com and days of show at the box office.

Proceeds from the show go to St. Jude's Childrens Hospital. For more information call 608-385-3726.