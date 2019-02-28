Emily Balch was an educator and pacifist with a strong sense of morals and ethics inherited from her parents. Born in Boston, she graduated from Bryn Mawr College with a degree in economics and began teaching at Wellesley College in 1896. Concerned about the welfare and social conditions of others, she began a lifelong advocacy for the persecuted and oppressed. In 1902, she founded the Women’s Trade League of Boston, and in 1915 founded the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom. During World War II she encouraged governments to accept refugees, and she supported the Japanese people who were interred in the United States. In 1946, she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her life’s work to help the oppressed.
WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH
