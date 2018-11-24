As carnivores across the country dined on roast turkey on Thanksgiving, a “Smoked” turkey was traipsing along the streets of Ashwaubenon, Wis., perhaps terrorizing passersby or peeking in windows as the boundaryless bird is wont to do.
The divisive fowl has become more than an icon in the village near Green Bay: He has been appointed the unofficial mayor of Ashwaubenon, known simply as “Smoke” to the locals. (For the record, James Schmitt is the mayor of Green Bay.)
I have heard of dog mayors and even livestock electees in tiny towns — I’m fond of Duke, a 9-year-old great Pyrenees who is serving his third consecutive term as mayor of Cormorant, Minn. — but a mayoral turkey was news to me.
My sister Jessica, a resident of Green Bay, introduced me to the Facebook page dedicated to Smoke, which boasts more than 3,200 members who upload photos, post bon mots and brag about sightings of the tricky turkey, known for his mischief and peeping-tom tendencies. One resident captured Smoke on film, peeking into her living room, and a posted video shows the turkey admiring his reflection in a glass window.
Smoke began gaining notoriety last summer. His devoted Facebook group formed in September with the description: “Meet Smoke, our village timber chicken. He thinks he’s king of the roost (and road!). Often spotted diverting traffic at the four-way stop of Hazelwood and Shady. Chases cars and neighborhood dogs for fun. Gobbles up berries from the beautiful local gardens of Ashwaubenon residents.”
The Facebook page, which lists “no foul language, only fowl language” and “no Debbie Downers — it’s a turkey” among its guidelines, has fans from across the globe, including a journalist from Iceland who wrote an article on Smoke for his local paper, Visir, and a woman from Wales who posted, “Has Smoke got a lady in his life? I’m asking for a friend.”
The majority of the page’s visitors are pro-Smoke, and the occasional crude comment, even those made in jest, are met with passionate rebuttals. A relatively innocent quip from a man named Charles, reading “Take smoke to the new zoo where he will be seen by all” drew ire, with one response reading, “Go home, Chuck. No one likes you.”
Smoke, for one, chooses not to go home. At least, not to his home. At seemingly all hours of the day he is spotted by passersby, homeowners and law enforcement as he stations himself in the midst of rush-hour traffic, suns himself on patios and flees from Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials on his spindly legs.
“Our animal control officers are pretty good, but he has some ninja-like moves,” Ashwaubenon Public Safety Commander Randy Tews told The Washington Post. “They have a hard time getting him.”
The DNR is hoping to relocate Smoke to a wildlife sanctuary for the safety of himself and the public, who they fear will cause accidents as they crane to photograph Smoke from their cars. Indignant Smoke fans scoff at the attempts at capture, proclaiming “I Stand With Mayor Smoke” and ignoring the potential $187 fine for offering the plump bird a vittle.
Smoke’s detractors call him a nuisance and a menace, genuinely petrified when he chases their bikes or peeved by the “gifts” he leaves on their lawns. But for many, the terror gives way to charm, as my sister’s co-worker, Molly Hebert, can attest. Hebert lives on Morris Street, where Smoke often looms (many folks refer to him as Morris), and says her initial encounter with the temperamental turkey caught her off guard.
“The very first time I ever saw him, I was walking to my car in my parking lot and I saw this weird bony leg poking out behind my car,” Hebert said. “I could not figure out what if belonged to. It was very creepy when I didn’t know what it was but then his bony head came poking out and I’m like, ‘Oh, OK.’”
Slender in his limbs, Smoke is robust in girth and plumage, as attractive as a creature with a fleshy wattle and beady eyes can be.
His mottled visage can now be found on T-shirts and bumper stickers, and it appears Smoke plans to give Trump a run for his money in 2020. A Nov. 18 post states Smoke is “heading to Iowa to test the waters for his up-in-coming presidential bid,” and asks for campaign slogans. Among my favorites shared are “Smoked Turkey, he’s not just for dinner,” “Don’t be a chicken — vote Turkey” and “No mirrors — just Smoke.”
Having the Secret Service on his tail feathers would likely benefit both Smoke and the community, preventing him from being nabbed for Thanksgiving dinner 2019 (I hope some of his fans joined me in dining on Tofurkey this year) and keeping him a safe distance from those who are, justifiably, nervous about having their tires pecked at (true story, according to several Facebook posts). Jessica advises Smoke would look smashing in a reflective vest, with a top hat to boot, but alas, Smoke is far too elusive and prideful to pause for a fitting.
Jennifer Boehm and her daughter Ashlee, 13, keep daily tabs on Smoke since he stopped in front of their car two months ago, refusing to budge. The pair track his whereabouts of Facebook and take specific routes in order to check in on his well being.
Boehm, who notes, “I worry about him every day,” says Ashlee is something of a turkey whisperer, able to perfectly mimic his gobble and coaxing him across the street when he blocks the intersection.
“She has it down. She can talk to him,” Boehm said in a phone interview. “Smoke is very cooperative for her. She loves that he calls the shots when it comes to traffic.”
While she had a traditional turkey meal on Thursday, Boehm also paid Smoke a Thanksgiving visit, rushing out to check on him after Fox 11 news reported he was possibly hit by an SUV earlier that day. She and Ashlee were relieved to locate Smoke, unharmed, behind an orthodontist office.
Boehm speaks of Smoke like he’s one of the family, a source of great joy to herself and her town.
“It makes me happy. It makes my daughter ecstatic,” Boehm said. “I love him to death.”
Few government officials draw the adoration that Smoke brings to the community. His blend of sternness and assertiveness, paired with sense of duty and a true commitment to his town, make him, I believe, the perfect candidate for mayor.
Someone get that bird a sash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.