Emma Gonzalez was a student in her senior year at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14, 2018, when a shooter entered the building. Emma was in the auditorium with many other students when the fire alarm went off. She tried to exit the room but was told to go back in and was held there for two hours. The gunman killed 17 students and staff members and injured 17 more. Gonzalez joined other student survivors and co-founded the gun-control advocacy group Never Again. The group organized a March for Our Lives protest event in Washington, D.C., on March 24, 2018, which was replicated in numerous cities. Emma spoke eloquently and also stood silently for 6 minutes and 20 seconds, the length of time that it took the shooter to kill 17 students and staff members at her school. According to a nonprofit that tracks shootings, Gun Violence Archive, there were more than 200 mass shootings in the first seven months of 2018 in the United States. Time magazine has featured Never Again members and referred to them as part of the School Shooting Generation. Never Again is one of the most powerful grassroots gun-reform movements in the last two decades. Since Parkland and the work of the Never Again movement, states across our country have enacted 50 new laws restricting access to guns.
Provided by AAUW La Crosse.
