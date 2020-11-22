Emmy winner Barry Lee Moe reflects on the ‘angels’ on his path

“Just to see her joy on that day was the biggest win for me in my life,” Moe said.

Thanks to the backing of his mother, Moe was the first person in his family to go to college. She wasn’t completely sold on the idea. She would have preferred he go into computer science, an area in which he had shown skill and interest. After Moe auditioned at Viterbo University and won a talent scholarship, his mother felt more at ease that he was on the right path.

Moe recalled his first day on the Viterbo campus, seeing so many fellow students and their tearful goodbyes. He didn’t feel sad. He felt a huge sense of excitement and opportunity. He had been singing and performing in plays from a young age, and when he got to Viterbo he thought he had his ticket to a career as a performer.

“What I didn’t anticipate was finding a whole new focus while I was in college and ending up leaving school a changed person with a new passion,” Moe said.

Things started to come in focus for Moe when he returned to campus for his sophomore year after working the summer at a Perkins Restaurant in Madison. He got a work study job in Viterbo’s costume shop, under the supervision of Jeffrey Stolz. Moe initially was sewing costumes, but one day Stolz gave Moe a box of old wigs from the nearby St. Rose Convent and a mission.